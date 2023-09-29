Belako, review of her album Sigo Regando (2023)

Fifth album by Mungia’s band, and in which they continue to make it difficult for us critics, eager to put labels everywhere…Woe to anyone who wants to classify of sailing! He’s going to have it really screwed up. And the thing is, escaping from any typecasting is something they have been doing since they started, more than a decade ago, when they published their debut album, “Eurie”which was the beginning of a musical – and also personal – evolution that has not yet stopped, and has no signs of doing so.

An artistic concern that usually occurs in bands and artists with a great breadth of vision, a lot of intelligence, zero complexes and an important musical culture, characteristics that can be applied to each of the components of of sailingand which has allowed them to become one of the most important groups of their generation.

So, how could it be otherwise, this “I keep watering” It is also a very complete catalog of sounds that move between pop, rock, electronica… and many more things. A work that, however, is not artificial in its preparation, but rather all the elements fit together in a very natural way, giving the whole a unity and its own personality that ends up sounding, simply and plainly, like of sailing.

Located at an intermediate point between the excessive experimentation of “Render me numb”(18) and the more commercial character that, in a certain way, it could have “Plastic Drama”(20), this latest work is presented as the band’s definitive arrival at maturity, after a few years of searching, charting a truly enjoyable path.

The album begins with “Dump”where they seem to want to wink at their first steps in the recording world, with an intro that suspiciously reminds us of that of “Molly & Pete”, belonging to their debut album. On this occasion, the presentation of the album is made up of multiple arrangements, including some final violins that give a special charm to the proposal.

This fascinating journey continues with the melancholic and slightly eighties pop of “White Lies”where we navigate to the rhythm that marks the sound of Lore’s bass, and that takes us without realizing it to a groundbreaking change of third with the urgent rock of “Tangerine”.

The first of the compositions in Basque that we find on the album is “Song of the Bats”, a true sound madness, in which the jazzy rhythms of Lander’s drums lead us to a unique and unclassifiable world in which bossa is confused with the sound of keyboards and synthesizers, in which, probably, it is the darkest song on the album. And surely, one of the best, although that is saying a lot.

New turn towards more electronic pop, where they feel so comfortable, with “Flower trouble” while a pounding riff guides our steps to the next level: “Deer Now”another of those wonderful rarities that are the house’s trademark, where they even experiment with vocoder sounds, and where it is fair to highlight the voice games between Cris and Josu, which give the song a beautiful touch, before continuing with the third part of “whales with wings”, which precedes the moment of the album, their first song in Spanish and in which they approach the wildest and most vindictive punk, in the most deranged vibe of El Columpio Asesino, demonstrating in passing that, in this format, they can also find an accommodation ideal, and that this most brutal suit suits them just as well as the most melodic pop. A true marvel that has to thunder in each of the live performances.

The calm returns with a composition very much in the classic wave of the band, although well thought out, what is the classic wave of sailing, really?… let’s say, well, that “Slates” It is a song that could be played on any of the group’s albums, or that could have been written, perfectly, ten years ago. In “New lights slates” They offer us a chill disco atmosphere, which precedes the most indie song of the lot: “Pretty Handsome”.

And when it seems that everything has already been said, and that they have already experimented with all the possible tools, suddenly they stand out with a minimalist proposal with an acoustic tone, as is “No tools”, before pointing us to the exit door with “Here I continue watering”, where the epic dominates everything, and which could be considered the summary of the album, since it contains all the elements that, previously, had been tracing the path of an impeccable work.

We must also highlight the lyrical work, since, although the vindictive nature of each of the components of of sailingon this album they are especially incisive and explicit on topics such as “Dump”, “Sangre total” o “Slates”.

Little more can be added in a rather scarce summary for how great this album is in which, as they say in the title, they effectively continue to water so that the discography they are creating – and which was already enormous – continues to grow to infinity, that seen what has been seen, that is how far they are going to go of sailing.

