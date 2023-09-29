Belarus Accuses Poland of Violating Border Again with Helicopter Incident

MINSK – The Belarusian authorities have accused Poland of once again violating its border after detecting the entry of a helicopter into its airspace. This accusation comes after similar claims made by Minsk in early September.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense released a statement stating that the aircraft crossed the border at approximately 3:20 p.m. (local time) and entered one and a half kilometers into Belarusian territory. According to the ministry, the helicopter violated Belarusian airspace a second time by crossing the area again and flying over it for about 300 meters.

The government of Poland has “categorically denied” the information provided by Belarus. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated that none of their helicopters had crossed into Belarusian airspace.

Following the incident, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish chargé d’affaires in Minsk, Martin Wojciechowski, to express a “strong protest.” The Belarusian authorities demanded that an objective investigation be carried out by the Polish Government to clarify the incident and that the results be provided to Minsk.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. On September 1, a Polish helicopter violated the Belarusian border in the Berestovitski district of the Grodno region, leading to the summoning of Poland’s chargé d’affaires in Belarus.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has urged the Polish Government to take comprehensive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Both countries are currently working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the latest border violation incident.