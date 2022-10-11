On October 10, local time, Russia launched attacks on several cities in Ukraine. On the same day, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine issued a safety warning, urging U.S. citizens to take shelter in place and use privately provided ground transportation solutions when it is safe to leave Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the air defense alerts throughout Ukraine have not stopped, and rockets have fallen. The Ukrainian media, the government, and witnesses all reported that major incidents occurred in Kiev, Zhitomyr and Kyiv regions, Kharkov, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk. explode. Currently, trains on all lines of the Kyiv Metro are suspended, and all underground stations have become shelters.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with the military on the 10th local time that he had a one-on-one meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg after the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States, BelTA reported.

Lukashenko accused Ukraine of trying to attack Belarus and announced that he had reached an agreement with Russia on the “deployment of coalition countries’ regional forces”. He said Belarus had been alerted through “unofficial channels” that Ukraine was preparing to attack Belarus from within Ukraine and that “Kyiv wanted to create a second Crimea bridge-like incident”.

He also sent a letter to Zelensky, “Don’t touch even a foot of Belarusian territory.” He also emphasized at the meeting that “if you want to seek peace, you must be prepared for war” and “there can be no war on Belarusian soil.” “.

According to the Belarusian News Agency, Lukashenko said that the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are the main force of the coalition countries and regions, and there are also a small number of Russian troops. The formation of this force has been carried out for two days.

On the 4th of this month, Lukashenko said that Belarus participated in Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, but did not send Belarusian soldiers to Ukraine “to prevent the conflict from spreading to Belarusian territory.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 9th saying: The Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus was summoned by the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 8 and received a note. In the note, Ukraine appeared to be planning a strike against Belarusian territory. In response, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement that the content of the Belarusian note was inconsistent with the facts. “We categorically reject another slander by the Belarusian regime,” and believed that there was a deliberate provocation by Russia behind the incident.

