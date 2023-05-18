Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after 28 years, perhaps to prevent the escape of Russians who do not want to enlist and fight in Ukraine

For the first time in 28 years Belarus he restored checks at the border with Russia, a country with which it borders for about 1,000 kilometres. The border was created after the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, with the proclamation of independence by Belarus, and the controls remained active until 1995, when the Belarusian and Russian governments agreed to interrupt them. Then as now, the presidency of Belarus was Alexander Lukashenko, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and who supports Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister, Sergei Aleinik, explained on Wednesday that border controls have been restored in view of the imminent entry into force of an agreement signed in recent months by the governments of Russia and Belarus on the mutual recognition of international visas: the The agreement provides that non-Russian and Belarusian people who have visas from one of the two countries can enter the other freely.

But according to some representatives of Viasna – a human rights NGO founded by the Nobel Peace Prize Ales Bialiatski to give financial and legal assistance to Belarusian political prisoners and their families – the restoration of controls would actually serve to prevent Russian citizens from escaping in Belarus, to avoid being drafted into the army and going to fight in Ukraine.