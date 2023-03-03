A Belarusian court has condemned the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ales Bialiatski, to 10 years of imprisonment in a harsh regime penal colony. To declare it is the Viasna Human Rights Centre, founded by the human rights activist himself. The organization claims that the other defendants, namely human rights defenders Valentin Stefanovich e Vladimir Labkovich, they were sentenced to 9 and 7 years in prison respectively. Viasna describes the reason for the conviction: according to the Belarusian court, Bialiatski was found guilty of financing and smuggling of “activities that seriously violate public order”. “Government authorities have repeatedly tried to silence Bialiatski, who has been in prison without trial since 2020 – continues the motivation – Despite the tremendous personal difficulties, Bialiatski has not given a step in his fight for rights and democracy in Belarus”. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsoladeclared his dissent via Twitter: “The politically motivated sentences against Bialiatski and the other activists are an insult to justice“.

Read Also Nobel Peace Prize to imprisoned activist Bialiatski and two human rights NGOs, one Russian and one Ukrainian

In 1996 the Belarusian activist founded the organization Viasna (translatable to “Primavera“), which then turned into a human rights NGO engaged in the fight against the use of torture on political prisoners. Viasna boss won 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, along with Russian Human Rights Association Memorial and to the Ukrainian human rights organization, Center for Civil Liberties. Bialiatski has been described as “one of the initiators of the movement for democracy emerged in the mid-80s in Belaruswho dedicated his entire life to promoting democracy and the peaceful development of his country”.

But since 1994 he has been the head of the Belarusian government Alexander Lukashenkothe so-called “last dictator of Europe“. His regime is accused of serious human rights violations. This is not the only episode that sees an attempt by the Belarusian regime to stop Bialiatski’s activism. In 2011 he was arrested for allegedly “tax evasion”. After being released, he was re-arrested and sentenced to a second sentence 7 yearsagain for alleged tax evasion.

The German Foreign Minister expressed herself on the subject, Annalena Baerbock, who tweeted: “Nobel Prize winners Ales Bialiatski, Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich were sentenced today to several years in prison solely for their years of commitment to people’s rights, dignity and freedom in Belarus. The charges and the trial were one farce“. The minister added: “The regime of Minsk is fighting civil society with the violence e the imprisonment. This is as much a daily shame as Lukashenko’s support for the war by Putin. We call for an end to political persecution and freedom for the over 1,400 political prisoners“.

Finally, even the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskayademonstrated his closeness to the case of the Belarusian activist and defined “a shameful injustice” the sentences of the Belarusian court: “The Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Valiantsin Stefanovic to 9 years and Uladzimir Labkovich to 7 years in fake process of the regime against human rights defenders. We must do everything to fight this shameful injustice and set them free,” Tikhanovsksya wrote on Twitter.