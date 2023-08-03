Belarus summons the Polish ambassador: “Withdraw the accusations of violation of their airspace”. Warsaw increases troops at the border

In addition to the regional rivalry linked to the opposing alliances of the two countries, now the diplomatic crisis between Poland e Belarus is likely to become a new hot front linked to war in Ukraine. After the allegations of Warsaw of violation of the national airspace by two helicopters of Minskversion denied by the government of Alexander Lukashenkonow Russia’s main ally of Vladimir Putin in Europe decided to summon the Polish ambassador in Minsk, Martin Wojciechowski, asking him to deny the allegations following “a comprehensive check carried out by the Belarusian side”. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry also underlined that “the easing of the already complicated situation in bilateral relations is possible only in the context of a mutually respectful and constructive dialogue”, reads a statement. In the meantime, however, Poland has strengthened the presence of its followers soldiers on the border.

Yesterday Belarus again denied that two of its own helicopters violated Polish airspace last Monday: “Yesterday the charge d’affaires of Poland visited our Foreign Ministry. He was shown everything and given the most detailed explanations based on objective monitoring data. There was no diversion into Polish territory. There was simply no such incident,” the Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Anatoly Glaz. “Minsk – it adds – believes that the Polish military and political leadership is simply looking for an excuse to increase his troops near the Belarusian border”.

And that’s what Warsaw has just announced motivating the risk decision of “provocations” Russian and Belarusian on its eastern border. “If it is justified, the soldiers will use their weapons,” said the Polish defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, after the case of the two Minsk helicopters that would have crossed borders on Tuesday. While the premier Mateusz Morawiecki, receiving the Lithuanian president, spoke of “destabilizing operations that will further increase”: “Russia and Belarus are increasing the pressure on the border, the number of their provocations and we must be aware of the fact that they will further increase,” said the prime minister. “These operations consist of destabilizing, sowing doubts, chaos, uncertainty and, at the same time, demonstrating the weakness of the eastern flank of the Nato to all our partners,” he added.

It is not the first case of clash between the two countries in recent weeks. Warsaw had also reported that a large number of members of the private company Wagner by Yevgeny Prigozhin were heading towards the Corridoio di Suwalkion the border between Poland, Lithuania and Belarus.