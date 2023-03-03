Ales Bialiatski, winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties of Ukraine, was sentenced by a Belarusian court to ten years’ imprisonment in a harsh regime penal colony.

The 60-year-old Belarusian activist is a co-founder of Viasna, a democratic movement founded in Belarus in the mid-1980s.

The Viasna Human Rights Center says the other defendants, human rights defenders Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich, were sentenced to nine and seven years in prison, respectively.

They spent more than a year and a half in a pre-trial detention center. Dmitry Solovyov, who fled the country, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment in absentia.

The four men were accused of “smuggling at least 201,000 euros and 54,000 dollars” and of “financing protests under the guise of human rights activities”. Novaya Gazeta reports it.

Metsola’s condemnation: insult to justice

“Dismayed by the ten-year prison sentence of the Nobel Peace Prize and Sakharov Prize winner Ales Bialiatski. The politically motivated sentences against Bialiatski and against Viasna activists are an insult to justice. I ask for their release. The European Parliament supports a free Belarus.”

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, writes it in a tweet.