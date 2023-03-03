Home World Belarus, the Nobel Peace Prize Bialiatski convicted: that’s why
World

Belarus, the Nobel Peace Prize Bialiatski convicted: that’s why

by admin
Belarus, the Nobel Peace Prize Bialiatski convicted: that’s why

Ales Bialiatski, winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties of Ukraine, was sentenced by a Belarusian court to ten years’ imprisonment in a harsh regime penal colony.

The 60-year-old Belarusian activist is a co-founder of Viasna, a democratic movement founded in Belarus in the mid-1980s.

The Viasna Human Rights Center says the other defendants, human rights defenders Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich, were sentenced to nine and seven years in prison, respectively.

They spent more than a year and a half in a pre-trial detention center. Dmitry Solovyov, who fled the country, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment in absentia.

The four men were accused of “smuggling at least 201,000 euros and 54,000 dollars” and of “financing protests under the guise of human rights activities”. Novaya Gazeta reports it.

Metsola’s condemnation: insult to justice

“Dismayed by the ten-year prison sentence of the Nobel Peace Prize and Sakharov Prize winner Ales Bialiatski. The politically motivated sentences against Bialiatski and against Viasna activists are an insult to justice. I ask for their release. The European Parliament supports a free Belarus.”

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, writes it in a tweet.

See also  France newly diagnosed more than 20,000 in a single day, officially confirmed to enter the fifth wave of epidemic

You may also like

Djokovic Medvedev live broadcast livestream ATP Dubai |...

Smart city, memorandum of understanding between WINDTRE and...

Provinces, back to the direct election of presidents...

Covid, news. In Italy 26,684 cases and 228...

Bottega Veneta desfile Winter 2023 – FASHION WORLD

The Stranglers start their new Spanish tour today...

Cagliari transfer market | Here are the 2...

Bezalel Smotrich doubles down on support for ‘wiping...

Gender-based violence in Niger, with Aïcha Macky and...

Ukraine latest news. Chief Wagner: “Bakhmut surrounded.” Oligarch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy