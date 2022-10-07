Listen to the audio version of the article

Belarus, Ukraine, Russia. Together. It is a very strong signal that the members of the Organizing Committee have sent from Oslo, announcing that they have awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to a human rights activist, Ales Bialiatski, founder and president of Viasna (spring), in prison in Belarus; the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties and Memorial, the best-known human rights organization in Russia, co-founded by Andrei Sakharov.

A tribute to those who work to strengthen the commitment of civil society which refers to respect for human dignity, freedom, solidarity, the rule of law, democracy. Founding elements of peace. Basing their mission on these values, the three organizations mentioned strive to give a voice to the victims of political repression.

The meaning of “this” Nobel

The significance of this recognition is very important. In Minsk, the regime of Aleksandr Lukashenko supports Moscow in the war against Ukraine. But the civil commitment of many goes beyond the borders, and unites that part of the populations opposed to the war. In particular, at this stage, that part of opposition Russians – especially those who remain – who need not to be left alone, indiscriminately united in the condemnation of the regime that decided the invasion and of those who support it. “The Norwegian Committee for the Nobel Prize – explained the president, lawyer Berit Reiss-Andersen – wishes to honor three great champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence ».

The award, he added, is never awarded against anyone: but perhaps never as this year the applause of the world contrasts dramatically with the situation in which all three find themselves in their respective countries. Ales Bialiatski, 60, has been in jail awaiting trial since the summer of 2021. Accused of smuggling and financial crimes, as well as tax evasion. He founded the Viasna association in 1996, accompanying the mass protests for democracy in Belarus. Convicted in 2011 for tax evasion, he remained locked up until 2014. And when the summer of 2020 reopened the protest season, Bialiatski joined the Coordination Council of Svetlana Tikhanovskaja, according to the opposition the real winner of the elections.

The harsh repression that followed – stifling a movement that had seen enormous popular participation – also brought Bialiatski back to prison, along with other representatives of Viasna. Awarding him the Nobel Prize, Reiss-Andersen asked the Belarusian authorities for his release. Founded in 2007 in Kiev, the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties monitors political persecution and war crimes in Russia-annexed Crimea in 2014. The February invasion last year he extended the field of action to Ukrainian territories “temporarily occupied – explain the activists – where Russian officers and their soldiers cynically kidnap and intimidate members of civil society and ordinary citizens”. The effort of the Kiev Center is to define the map of the enforced disappearances of human rights defenders, journalists, activists and representatives of local administrations.