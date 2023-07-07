Belarusian President Lukashenko’s Murky Response to Russian Uprising Raises More Questions

Title: Belarusian President Lukashenko’s Latest Interview Raises Questions About Russian Uprising and Nuclear Threats

Subtitle: Lukashenko denies agreement with Wagner Group broken while discussing nuclear weapons and political prisoners

Author: Steve Rosenberg, Editor de BBC News Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a longstanding ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, recently granted an interview shedding light on the recent Russian uprising involving the Wagner mutiny. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 29 years, discussed the events surrounding the Wagner Group, nuclear weapons, and the issue of political prisoners in Belarus.

In his interview, Lukashenko revealed that the agreement between the Wagner Group and the Kremlin, which involved Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group’s boss, moving to Belarus with some of his fighters, did not materialize as planned. Lukashenko stated that as of recently, Wagner’s fighters were still in the camps in which they had retreated after the battle of Bakhmut, adding that Prigozhin was not in Belarus. Despite these developments, Lukashenko emphasized that the agreement had not been broken, hinting at undisclosed conversations between Moscow and Minsk.

Regarding the Wagner mutiny, Lukashenko disagreed with Russian state television’s portrayal of Putin as a hero emerging from the situation. Instead, Lukashenko emphasized that no one involved could be considered a hero, stating that armed groups must be closely monitored to avoid such incidents.

The discussion then turned to nuclear weapons, with Lukashenko expressing his hope to never make the decision to use them while also stating that he would not hesitate if necessary. Referring to other world leaders, including Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko argued that anyone can talk about using nuclear weapons, but ultimately, it is a decision for the country that possesses them. Responding to questions about the presence of nuclear warheads in Belarus, Lukashenko drew parallels to Ukraine, highlighted the use of foreign weapons in conflicts, and referred to tactical nuclear weapons.

Alexander Lukashenko has faced international criticism following the 2020 presidential election, with the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom refusing to recognize him as the legitimate president of Belarus. The protests that followed the election were met with severe repression. In the interview, Lukashenko seemed unaware of the conditions faced by imprisoned opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova and denied any knowledge of her family and lawyers being denied access to her. However, when challenged about the increasing number of political prisoners in Belarus, Lukashenko cited the absence of a specific article on political crimes in the country’s Criminal Code.

As the interview concluded, questions remain about the truth behind the Wagner mutiny, Lukashenko’s stance on nuclear weapons, and the treatment of political prisoners in Belarus. Lukashenko’s longstanding rule, deep ties with Putin, and controversial actions continue to shape the country’s political landscape.

