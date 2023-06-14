Belarusian President: We received a nuclear bomb three times more powerful than Hiroshima and Nagasaki

14.06.2023



Belarusian President Lukashenko said that Belarus has begun to receive tactical nuclear weapons from Russia. Some of these bombs, he said, were three times more powerful than those dropped by the United States on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan in 1945.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Reuters reported that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus is the first time since the disintegration of the Soviet Union that Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons with a shorter range and less power that can be used on the battlefield outside its territory.

This step has drawn close attention from the United States, its allies, and even China. China has repeatedly warned against using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

Belarusian President Lukashenko said in an interview with a Russian state-run television station: “We have missiles and bombs received from Russia.” The Belarusian state news agency published the content of the interview on the Telegram channel.

Lukashenko said in an interview: “The bomb (we got) is three times more powerful than the nuclear bombs (the United States dropped on) Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday (June 13), he confirmed on another occasion that Belarus will receive tactical nuclear weapons from Russia within a few days, and relevant preparations have been completed. He also said he also has the capability to receive long-range missiles if needed.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would retain control of its tactical nuclear weapons and would start deploying them in Belarus when special storage facilities for the weapons were ready.

In March, Putin announced his agreement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, noting that the United States has deployed such weapons in many European countries over the past few decades.

The United States is critical of this, while emphasizing that the United States has no intention of changing its position on strategic nuclear weapons. The United States also stated that it has not seen any signs that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Russian state television, Lukashenko said that there are many nuclear storage facilities left over from the Soviet era in Belarus, and 5 or 6 of them have been restored.

Lukashenko also said that the deployment of nuclear weapons can act as a deterrent to potential aggressors. Belarus shares borders with three NATO members: Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.

