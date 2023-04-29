Home » Belen to scream on Instagram: her latest post literally goes around the web!
Class, elegance and a beauty out of this world. For over a decade Belen Rodriguez enchants his fans, who record truly record numbers. His Instagram profile has exceeded 11 million followers and, according to what Belen herself has published in these hours, the number is definitely destined to grow.

His last post proves it, where in two black and white shots Belen gets naked (or almost) in front of her followers. A desire for serenity and freedom that is expressed in the images, a simplicity that is also found in the caption of the post. “Belu”, her nickname since she was a child.

Recently returned to the small screen after the break forced by Covid, Belen Rodriguez continues to be the protagonist and presenter of Le Iene as well as always very active on social media. In recent days, the Argentine showgirl has also posted the images of her son Santiago’s birthday, who recently turned 10.

