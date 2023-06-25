Home » Belgian basketball players won the Eurobasket | Sport
An incredible final and historic success of the new rulers of the Old Continent.

Source: Profimedia

The basketball players of Belgium are the new champions of Europe because they beat Spain in the final 64:58. The European selection thus won the first, historic title after the victory against Serbia in the quarter-finals of the Eurobasket in Slovenia. An incredible curiosity is that in the final only four players scored points for the new European champion.

Emma Messeman scored 24 points with eight rebounds in 38 and a half minutes on the floor, her teammate Kjara Linskens scored 18 with 15 rebounds, Juli Vanlo scored 13, and Juli Aleman scored nine. And those are all the points of the new champions of Europe! See how they won the title in the final:

Spain, Belgium, Eurobasket basketball finals Source: YouTube/ FIBA ​​- The Basketball Channel

The Serbian national team took fifth place at the Eurobasket in Ljubljana, because they defeated Germany in the last match of the tournament on Sunday. With that result, Marina Maljković’s chosen team qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

