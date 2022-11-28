Home World Belgian players’ manicure is giant panda chubby, who wouldn’t love it?
World

Belgian players’ manicure is giant panda chubby, who wouldn’t love it?

by admin

[Belgianplayers’manicuresaregiantpandaswhowouldn’tloveit?】

On the evening of November 27th, Beijing time, Belgium lost 0-2 to Morocco in the World Cup group match. The competition was intense. While paying attention to the competition, the audience noticed that Belgian player Michy Batshuayi’s “panda manicure” was eye-catching, but Batshuayi’s performance in the competition was not satisfactory. He got a failing score of 5.7 after the game.

For this reason, netizens commented one after another: “His panda manicure is so cute.”

“For me it was the best moment of the game”

“Morocco come to play football, Belgium come to get manicure”

However, players cannot be blamed on just one manicure. Many players have personal preferences. Some players have eye-catching personalized hair styles, some like special tattoos, and some have exaggerated movements. But such cute manicures are really exquisite. Woolen cloth!

See also  5 dead in severe storm on French island of Corsica – yqqlm

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. UN, 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees...

Gilberto Gil, Lula’s ex-minister threatened by Bolsonaro supporters...

China, protests against the “zero Covid” policy continue....

China’s “blank paper revolution” shocked Beijing’s CCTV to...

Turkish President Signals Resumption of Relations with Syria...

U.S. media: Violent activities in the United States...

The “Dream of a Chivalrous Man” of Overseas...

“Down with Xi Jinping”, the revolt of the...

Beijing, anti-lockdown protests at the university. The Italian...

When asked about his plans for the 2024...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy