On the evening of November 27th, Beijing time, Belgium lost 0-2 to Morocco in the World Cup group match. The competition was intense. While paying attention to the competition, the audience noticed that Belgian player Michy Batshuayi’s “panda manicure” was eye-catching, but Batshuayi’s performance in the competition was not satisfactory. He got a failing score of 5.7 after the game.

For this reason, netizens commented one after another: “His panda manicure is so cute.”

“For me it was the best moment of the game”

“Morocco come to play football, Belgium come to get manicure”

However, players cannot be blamed on just one manicure. Many players have personal preferences. Some players have eye-catching personalized hair styles, some like special tattoos, and some have exaggerated movements. But such cute manicures are really exquisite. Woolen cloth!