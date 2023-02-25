Home World belgium beat great britain | Sport
Belgium has done its part and is chasing Serbia. Will Serbia do its part? We’ll see!

After the defeat of Serbia from Greece in the qualification for Mundobasket more bad news for the “eagles”! Belgium has overcome Great Britain away 89:55. and thus ensured real drama in the last round of the Mundobasket qualifiers. One of the scenarios for Serbia’s placement in the World Cup was the defeat of Belgium in this match, but that did not happen in the end.

Belgium was led to victory by center Jonathan Tabu with 15 points and 6 rebounds, Emanuel Lecomte and Tis De Ridder with 13 points each, as well as guys from this area – Haris Bratanović who scored 10 and Milan Samardžić with 9 points. On the other side, the only two-digit scorers are Karl Whittle with 15 and Amin Adana with 14 points.

Now Serbia is in third place in the group with five wins, while the Belgians have four triumphs before the last round. What is in favor of the Belgians is that they beat Serbia several times in the first stage of the qualification and in the case of an equal number of points they go on.

Therefore, Serbia needs to beat Great Britain in the last round in the match that will be played on Monday at 20:00 in “Pionir”, and in the event that Svetislav Pešić’s team fails there, they would have to hope that the Belgians will lose to the Turks on their home field. who were definitely relegated before this window and have nothing to hope for in that match.

Nevertheless, the selection of Serbia will be more motivated in the match against the British, because the British have only one victory in the entire qualification, but also stronger for several players from the Euroleague who will join the selection for this duel. That’s why it’s important that the stands of “Pionira” are full on Monday from 8 p.m.!

