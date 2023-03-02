Home World Belgium, Italian child dies at nursery school: investigations into beatings. Suspicions about the educator, the parents: “Abyss in the heart”
BRUSSELS. A six-month-old baby of Italian origin died last night in Belgium following the injuries sustained in the fall in a nursery. According to what was declared by the educator who had him in custody, it was an accidental fall, but the reconstruction is not convincing: an investigation into alleged beatings had already been opened yesterday. The incident occurred in a kindergarten in Kessel-Lo near Louvain. “The loss of him leaves a hole in our hearts,” wrote the parents on social media.

The child he struggled for a few days between life and death in resuscitation in hospital, for a skull fracture and cerebral hemorrhage. In the early hours of today, the parents gave the heartbreaking announcement to their acquaintances on social media: «A. she will never wake up again. It’s been the best six months of our lives and the loss of her leaves a hole in our hearts. Mom and dad will always think of you. Goodbye my baby,” they wrote.

According to what was already reported yesterday by the Belgian media, given the seriousness of the injuries, a coroner was immediately appointed who judged the injuries incompatible with reconstruction and an investigation was therefore opened into the thirty-year-old babysitter for the suspicion of assault and battery. The little girl’s parents have lived in Belgium for several years. Her mother is from Carmiano, in Salento. While the father is from Pisa. The child’s funeral will be held in Belgium.

«This story leaves us all shocked – says the mayor of Carmiano, John Erroi –. We are truly sorry and I would like to express my condolences and condolences on behalf of all citizens to the family for this tragic accident. I know all the relatives of the mother, brother, cousins. Carmiano has 12 thousand inhabitants. The mother has been gone for some years now.’

