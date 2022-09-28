BRUSSELS – A police raid against a group of right-wing extremists resulted in the death of one person in the Belgian province of Antwerp, the federal prosecutor said. “During the raid there was a shooting and someone was killed,” the prosecutor said Eric Van der Sypt to the Associated Press. The person was not identified, but he was not a member of the police or security forces.

Van der Sypt explained that “a large amount of weapons and ammunition” were found during the raid, but declined to provide further details.

According to the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF, the group was suspected of planning a terrorist attack, but the TV did not provide any sources for this information. It seems that the raid on Merksem, on the outskirts of the city of Antwerp, was one of about a dozen made in the morning.