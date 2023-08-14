Home » Belgium, Ryanair pilots strike: they ask to return to pre-pandemic wages
Belgium, Ryanair pilots strike: they ask to return to pre-pandemic wages

Belgium, Ryanair pilots strike: they ask to return to pre-pandemic wages

At Charleroi airport, dozens of Ryanair pilots they went on strike for the third time this summer. Amid ongoing wage disputes, the pilots are demanding a return to their pre-Covid wage terms. In 2020, at the height of the outbreak, Ryanair employees had agreed to cut wages to avoid dismissal.

The article Belgium, Ryanair pilots strike: they ask to return to pre-pandemic wages comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

