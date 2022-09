BRUSSELS – The Flemish bishops – the prelates of Belgium Dutch-speaking – with Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, they published a liturgy for the blessing of gay couples. He writes it Dutch Dagbalad. It is the first time in the world that a specific blessing has been “codified” by a group of bishops. An initiative, this, contrary to the indications of the Vatican which does not provide for a liturgy to bless homosexual couples.