The cross-border raid on Belgorod is another ineffable blow of the Ukrainian general Kirilo Budanov, director of military intelligence (Gur). Budanov’s services monitor contingents of foreign volunteers who flocked to Ukraine after the invasion to fight against Moscow’s soldiers. Ukrainian intelligence men have a particular fondness for contingents of fighters who come from former Soviet countries: Georgians, Belarusians, Chechens and – of course – dissident Russians.