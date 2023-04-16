Belgrade Expobank got a new owner | Info

Belgrade Expobank got a new owner.

The owner of Adriatic Bank AD Podgorica acquired 100 percent of the shares today and thus became the owner of Expobank AD Beograd, Bloomberg Adria learned exclusively. “The transaction represents a natural step towards the expansion of the successful business of Adriatic Bank AD Podgorica, which records continuous growth after the change of ownership in 2020,” the bank’s announcement states.

Adriatic Bank A.D. Podgorica by size of assets, as they state, currently ranks fifth as the youngest bank on the Montenegrin market. The bank’s financial stability is based on profitable operations and liquidity indicators, which are among the highest in the system, and smooth growth is continuously supported by the owner both through additional capital and retention of realized profits.

“The business experience and achieved success in Montenegro will represent a good basis for positive changes in Expobank AD Belgrade. The new management, with rich experience in the financial sector, will integrate its knowledge into the business strategy and create the foundations of a reputable, reliable, well-controlled and profitable bank.” , the bank adds.

The bank stated that it will base its orientation towards the client on a development strategy from narrowly specialized private banking to financing of corporate, SME clients and individuals. The companies KPMG Beograd participated as advisors in the transaction, while the legal advisors were Moravčević Vojnović and partners in cooperation with Schoenherr.

Since its establishment, Expobank was known under the name Centrobank a.d. Beogradwhile in 2006 it changed its name to Laiki bank a.d. Two years after that, the company started operating under the name Marfin Bank JSCto be delisted from the Belgrade Stock Exchange in 2017 after she bought it Czech Expobank.

The fifth largest bank

Regarding Expobankaccording to the latest available data (from 2021) from the Agency for Business Registers, according to the amount of assets, it was 22nd largest in Serbia, and it accounted for 0.35 percent of the total assets of the banking sector. According to data from the National Bank of Serbia, Expobank has four branches in Serbia in Belgrade, Niš, Čačak and Šabacwhile counters exist at another additional address in Belgrade and Novi Sad.

The registry of the central monetary institution of Montenegro shows that Adriatic Bank has branches in Budva, Podgorica and Tivat. According to the latest data available in the NBS register (updated quarterly), the largest shareholders of Expobanka were Russian citizens Igor Kim and German Tsoy. Kim appeared in the Serbian media for the first time in 2014 when he was mentioned as a possible buyer of Hipo banka, and he was on the Forbes magazine’s list of the richest people several times.

