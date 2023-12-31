Belgrade, once again “Target” — — SERBS, PALESTINIANS FROM THE BALKANS

Paolo Arigotti interviews Fulvio Grimaldi

Target! Do you remember, those of you who are over thirty, or who have studied a bit of history despite being younger, or who have developed a political conscience by enumerating the wars that the USA and NATO have waged against various humanity? Well, one of these wars against innocents, as always, they waged against Serbia in 1991. To complete the party they had given to the whole of Yugoslavia in the previous ten years. We too took part in this celebration of devastation and extermination, complete with carpet bombings all over Serbia, under the command of Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema and his deputy, Sergio Mattarella, who then, given that for some time now everything goes wrong, they even made him bi-president of the Republic, with everything that came with it.

Therefore “Target”. On the war on Serbia in 1999, 78 days of carpet bombing on a peaceful and democratic nation, which alone defeated the Nazi invaders, I made two documentaries: “The invisible people” and “Serbs to die for”. If you want to know what “Target” is, in the second documentary film you will find a scene that for me is one of those that most reveals the nobility, or rather the heroism, of a people. There is a bridge in Belgrade, in the center, that crosses the Sava river. NATO, that is us, bombed the communication routes with particular pleasure, first and foremost the bridges over the Sava and the Danube.

In Novi Sad he had destroyed them all, all beautiful. In Belgrade the objective was the Branko Bridge, fundamental for splitting the city and the country. Did I say objective? I said “target”: objective, or target, in English. For the NATO pilots, the targets were all Serbs, 7 million children included, complete with houses, schools, hospitals, churches, trains, cultural and sports centers… And obviously the bridges. And above all the Ponte Branco, iconic, crucial.

Well, in my video you can see women, men, boys, lined up standing along the entire Branko Bridge. They came there in the evening, after work and stayed until late at night, NATO sowing time. Of bombs. On the bridges. And everyone sang the national anthem and everyone had a bib on the front that said, precisely, “TARGET”, complete with a drawing of a shooting target. Just one word, which however contained a few others, all you had to do was know how to read: “ Coward, do you want to hit Serbia? Here I am, hit me, don’t try to scare me!”.

This was in 1999. During the destruction of Yugoslavia (Germany, Woytila, USA, NATO) they had already massacred the Serbs of the Krajine in Croatia, uprooting and driving out 250,000 of them. At least as many had been expelled, on US orders, from Kosovo, a historic Serbian province, ethnically cleansed from the Albanian minority which had become the majority due to immigration from Albania. The massacre was entrusted to a militia, UCK, commanded by a certain Hashim Thaci. Man with a commendable biography. President of Kosovo, after a self-proclaimed independence blessed by the USA and the EU, Thaci is tried by the Hague tribunal and convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity: mass murders, drug and organ trafficking. His condemnation is shared by all KLA militiamen. Only, perhaps, there wasn’t enough room in The Hague.

100,000 Serbs remain and resist in Kosovo, locked up in the north of the country and incessantly harassed by the Albanian police and, when that’s not enough, by KFOR. Which would be the UN dressed as Kosovo. Most recently beaten and shot last May, when Serbian President Alexander Vucic was forced to send troops to the border, to make the Albanians and KFOR understand that enough was enough.

To make a long story short, Serbia is once again “target”. In the Western and Eastern Balkans, all normalized and within the EU and NATO, or about to enter, this Serbian wedge remains, which refuses sanctions against Russia, does not give standing ovations to the EU (although it is willing to enter, but on its own terms and not to those of Brussels (end of friendship with Russia and China and, obviously, austerity and sanctions on Moscow). In short, that damned Vucic isn’t in. He doesn’t even recognize that Kosovo, wrested from Serbia to traffic in narcotics and Bondsteel, the largest US military base in Europe), is independent (for 100 states out of 193) and the Serbs who resist it are persecuted.

They tried with the ircocervo of Bosnia-Herzegovina, an abnormal construct wanted by the USA in 1995 and which would like to be a federation between Serbs and Croat-Muslims and is nothing but a hotbed of conflicts continually stoked to attack and explode what remains of the Balkans disobedient. They tried with the oppression of the Serbs in Kosovo. Now they resort to the most tested tool: the colored revolution.

The trigger is that of almost all regime change maneuvers: elections and, therefore, fraud. Like Tehran, like Algeria, like Egypt, like Lebanon, like the USA (Capitol Hill)… The funny and revealing thing is, this time, too much enthusiasm: opposition media and politicians and even Western presstitute media have gone too far. They had sworn that fraud would occur even BEFORE the legislative elections. Then Vucic’s Progressive Party won them in coalition with socialists and other patriots, with double the number of votes compared to the pro-Western “Serbia against violence” party. And they unleashed the streets. As against Milosevic and the Serbs, already Palestinians of the Balkans, not brought to reason even by the depleted uranium bombings. (for more details see the broadcast)

It’s deja vu. Everything as in 2001, lack of imagination: same master builders, same workers, same labourers. And, as shown by public financial statements, the same paying officials: USAID, NED, State Department, Soros’ Open Society and the German government. It’s all written and admitted, or boasted, in the reports of the Center for Democratic Studies, leader of three similar NGOs. The only thing missing is Otpor which, having toured the seven colored churches, is a little disgraced.

Target again, Balkan Palestinians again. We should give him the same support and affection that we give to the fighters and victims of Gaza. Before it’s too late. Both can be Palestinians and Serbs together. Proletarians against the elite.

