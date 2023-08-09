Belgrade Pride 2023 | Info

This year’s Belgrade Pride will be held from September 4 to 10 under the slogan “We’re not even close”.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

This year’s “Pride Parade” will be held from September 4 to 10 in Belgrade under the slogan “We’re not even close“. The slogan emphasizes that the LGBTI+ community in Serbia still faces discrimination and violence, and the walk will take place on Saturday, September 9, from 4 p.m.

“Belgrade Pride 2023 is being held under the slogan ‘We’re not even close’, emphasizing that the LGBTI+ community in Serbia faces increased violence and discrimination. Pride Week will last from September 4 to 10, and The Pride Walk will take place on September 9 at 4 p.m.

The beginning of the campaign for this year’s Pride was marked by drawing graffiti on the Pride info center, with which Belgrade Pride activists wanted to draw attention to the verbal and physical attacks they are exposed to. Bearing in mind that the Pride info center was vandalized 18 times, and none of the perpetrators were punished for it, Belgrade Pride decided this time to preempt the hooligans. At the same time, it is also an opportunity for the Pride 2023 slogan ‘We’re not even close’ to reach as much of the public as possible.

Belgrade hosted EuroPride 2022, which took place despite several police bans and a negative campaign led by government officials and right-wing organizations. By banning Europride, the state made an unconstitutional decision to ban the peaceful assembly of citizens and protest marches, which is in contradiction with the Constitution of Serbia. Unconstitutional bans have been known to the public since 2009, and the Constitutional Court has ruled four times that the state had no right to ban Pride. The reaction of the Constitutional Court regarding last year’s ban is still awaited. On the other hand, the rise of extremist, right-wing and nationalist movements remains without public reaction, resulting in an increase in hate speech and discrimination.

Therefore, the slogan ‘We are not even close’ depicts the struggle of the LGBTI+ movement for equality, dignity and love. We are not even close, because violence against LGBTI+ citizens of Serbia is still widespread. We are not even close, because same-sex unions are still not legally recognized and regulated. We’re not even close, because our healthcare and laws still systematically discriminate against transgender people. We are not even close, because we are not free to hold our partner’s hand on the street. We are not even close, because the state continues to take away our constitutionally guaranteed right to free assembly.

We are not even close, because not a single request of Belgrade Pride has been fulfilled. The requirements of Belgrade Pride have not changed since 2014 and they are:

Adoption of the Law on Same-Sex Unions Adoption of the Law on Gender Identity and the Rights of Intersex Persons Quick and adequate reaction of state authorities and public condemnation of government representatives on hate speech and crimes motivated by hatred towards the LGBTI+ community. Adoption of local action plans for the development of the LGBTI+ community. Apologies to all citizens of Serbia who were persecuted before 1994 because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Education of young people about sexual orientation and gender identity. Fast and easily available pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP and PEP).

This year’s Pride Week, which will take place from September 4 to 10, will include a series of cultural, artistic and educational events, such as a theater festival, exhibitions, panel discussions, debates, parties and community talks. The Pride Walk, scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at 4 p.m., begins and ends in the Manjež park in Belgrade, where this year’s concert program is planned after the walk itself.

This year, through the activities during Pride Week, we are focusing special attention on the issues and problems faced by transgender, intersex and gender-variant people, who, without the adopted Law on Gender Identity and the Rights of Intersex Persons, are still subject to a long and arduous process. hormone therapy, and forced sterilization, just to get personal documents that correspond to their gender, while intersex babies are still forced to undergo surgery due to the legal need to assign them a gender,” the Pride Info Center announced today.

As a reminder, in September 2022, “Euro Pride” was held on Saturday, September 17. There was a big conflict between hooligans and the police at Autokomanda, and there were smaller incidents in the city center.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:22 Gay parade Belgrade 2022 Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

