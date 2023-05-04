Home » Belgrade, student opens fire at school and kills eight children and a guard
The death toll from a shooting in a primary school in central Belgrade, where a teenager opened fire, is 9 dead. This was reported by the police, specifying that the people killed are 8 children and a school guard. 6 other children and a teacher were injured. The young man who opened fire in the school Vladislav Ribnikar was detained in the courtyard of the school. The police identified him as Kosta K., specifying that he was born in 2009 and is a student of the school. In Serbia, the primary school cycle is 8 years.

The police chief of the capital Veselin Milic said that the 14-year-old boy who committed the massacre had been planning his act for at least a month. Milic added that the boy had a map of the school and a list of schoolmates to kill. It was the multiple murderer himself, Milic said, who called the police informing them that he had shot many people, but did not clarify the reason for the massacre, carried out with a nine-caliber pistol owned by his father, who was arrested (the police also arrested the mother, while the boy is not punishable). The teenager knew the code of the safety deposit box where the parent put the weapons. Belgrade police chief Veselin Milić explained to CNN that the boy had a 9mm pistol, another small caliber pistol and a Molotov cocktail in a bag. It would seem that the father used to take his son to the shooting range.

According to some media, it seems that the young man, described as kind and assiduous in his studies, was the victim of ill-treatment and ridicule from other schoolmates. The massacre in Belgrade has rekindled controversy and debates on the intensification of episodes of violence and intolerance in schools in Serbia, also linked to the growing circulation of drugs and sexual harassment.

