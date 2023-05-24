Believed to be the last Taiwanese woman to survive Japanese military sexual slavery in the mid-20th century, Taiwan has died

A memorial dedicated to “comfort women” in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 14, 2015 (AP Photo/ Wally Santana)

A Taiwan she’s dead what is believed to be the last Taiwanese woman to survive the sexual slavery practiced by the Japanese military in the territories that Japan occupied in the late 1800s and 1900s. The news of the woman’s death, who did not want her name known, was given by the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation, a non-profit organization that fights against sexual slavery in Taiwan: she was 92 years old and died on May 10th.

Between 1932 and 1945, an estimated 200,000 people were estimated to have been recruited, sometimes by force and sometimes by deception, to serve as prostitutes in the Japanese military both in Taiwan and other Japanese-occupied territories, including Korea, China , Indonesia and the Philippines. The Japanese referred to these people using the term ianfu, which can be translated as “comfort women”: the foundation calculated that those abused in Taiwan, occupied by Japan from 1895 to 1945, numbered around 2,000 in total. Over the years, thanks to the establishment of a telephone helpline, the association had found and helped 59.

The issue of “comfort women” has been a cause of great tensions between Japan and the countries it occupied at the time. According to critics, the Japanese government has never taken full responsibility for those events: in Taiwan, feminist associations are continuing to press for their families to receive an official apology and some form of compensation from Japan, as happened for South Korea.

In 2015, then Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (the current prime minister) apologized for the way these women were treated at the time. A few weeks later, however, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seemed to downplay the story, saying in parliament that there were no documents attesting that the Japanese military had forced these women into prostitution.

– Read also: Are Japan and South Korea solving their problems?

Continue on the Post