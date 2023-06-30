BELL GROUP New project: the new cold center arrives in the port area of ​​Trieste – Companies

BELL Group, a holding company that deals with real estate development and management in Italy, announces a new project that involves the development of the former RE-OIL area of ​​Trieste on a lot of over 48,464 square meters.

The asset, with direct access to the facing navigable canal and therefore to the sea, is located in a strategic position with respect to the city of Trieste, the Slovenian border and the main communication routes that lead to Italian and foreign production realities.

The intervention worth over 40 million euros involves the construction of a multi-temperature refrigerated warehouse for cold/fresh, with a remote-controlled CO2 refrigeration system, with a single floor above ground, intended for the prevalent storage of frozen and fresh food products , with integrated office block arranged on one level complete with ancillary services to the activity.

A strategic aspect of the project is the possibility of also including the use of the quay which will be completely restructured. The first phase of the project – officially launched in May – will lead to the demolition of the existing buildings so as to allow the construction of the new plant in a free area. Solutions devoted to maximum energy savings and respect for the environment will guide the development of the new complex, whose completion is scheduled for the end of 2024. All the details in the attached text.

The related activities that the new pole will guarantee to the territory with the provision of a minimum of 150 new job positions in the Trieste area where BELL Group is already present through BELL Flex, the division dedicated to the world of flexible workspaces that it has managed since 2022, are important the Regus center in via Riva Gulli as the Italian partner of IWG (International Workplace Group), the world leader in hybrid workspace solutions and flexible workspaces.