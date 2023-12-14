Home » Bella Bellow…for your 50th birthday – To say or not to say
Poem written in tribute to Bella Bellow on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of her death.

Bella Bellow, already 50 years old – Editing: Roger Mawulolo

50 years already since your voice died away,
Bella Bellow, our immortal and saintly diva.
“Blewue mia de aƒe lo*” reminds us of this,
Lilikopé, a monument I would like to erect for you there.

When I walk around our independence square.
I believe you will hear « My beloved country where I was born* » and see your light steps of dance,
The great lady carrying the torch like a roof,
Bella, isn’t that you?

With God and the ancestors, among the bright stars,
Carry our music, like a burning flame.
Georgette, “Bouyélé*” still resonates in our memories,
Adjoavi Nafiatou, you will even live in our future.

“Séné trɔva*…”, we will sing again,
“Zélié*”, we will hum at dawn.
“Bem Bem*”, we will always proclaim with pride,
“Lafoulou*” will always give us sweet clarity.

Fifty years since you left us,
Bella Bellow, until you see them caught** (?)
In the sky of our music, “Rockia*” is taken up in chorus,
Bella, Bellow stopped the birth***, forever in our hearts.

par Roger Mawulolo LASMOTHEY

* Bella Bellow song titles
** expression in Ewe, local language of Togo, meaning “Where to see you? »
*** expression in Ewe, meaning “Bella, daughter of Bellow”

