Bella Bellow…for your 50th birthday – To say or not to say

Bella Bellow, already 50 years old – Editing: Roger Mawulolo

50 years already since your voice died away,

Bella Bellow, our immortal and saintly diva.

“Blewue mia de aƒe lo*” reminds us of this,

Lilikopé, a monument I would like to erect for you there.

When I walk around our independence square.

I believe you will hear « My beloved country where I was born* » and see your light steps of dance,

The great lady carrying the torch like a roof,

Bella, isn’t that you?

With God and the ancestors, among the bright stars,

Carry our music, like a burning flame.

Georgette, “Bouyélé*” still resonates in our memories,

Adjoavi Nafiatou, you will even live in our future.

“Séné trɔva*…”, we will sing again,

“Zélié*”, we will hum at dawn.

“Bem Bem*”, we will always proclaim with pride,

“Lafoulou*” will always give us sweet clarity.

Fifty years since you left us,

Bella Bellow, until you see them caught** (?)

In the sky of our music, “Rockia*” is taken up in chorus,

Bella, Bellow stopped the birth***, forever in our hearts.

par Roger Mawulolo LASMOTHEY

* Bella Bellow song titles

** expression in Ewe, local language of Togo, meaning “Where to see you? »

*** expression in Ewe, meaning “Bella, daughter of Bellow”

