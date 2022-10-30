An appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine made by many women leaders and addressed to the first woman premier in Italy. This is the initiative of the Marisa Bellisario Foundation: a particularly representative membership that goes from the president of the Lella Golfo Foundation to Paola Angeletti, chief operating officer of Intesa Sanpaolo, from the vice president of the Lombardy Region Letizia Moratti to Lucia Annunziata, from the president of the CNR Maria Chiara Carriage to Mariella Enoc, from Elsa Fornero to Barbara Jatta and Antonella Polimeni, rector of the La Sapienza University of Rome.

“Faced with a continuous and apparently unstoppable escalation of violence, in the face of a nuclear threat, in the presence of a very serious humanitarian crisis in the heart of Europe, caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, we affirm the immediate and pressing need for a new governance of peace The involvement of women leaders with negotiation experience, capable of “imposing” the reasons for a ceasefire, is necessary and urgent “, explain the women in the text, also published by Avvenire.

“Our appeal is to the first Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to Roberta Metsola, to Ursula von der Leyen and to the 31 premieres and presidents around the world. We ask that they be the ones to trace the path of dialogue and negotiation. Pope Francis has been repeating for months, “Peace must always be sought” and they represent the intermediary who today can draw a line between the apocalypse and a new world order.The UN defines women peacekeepers as the key to peace. Resolution 1325, unanimously approved by the Security Council on October 31, 2000, requires, in a legally binding manner, that women be adequately and equally involved in conflict prevention, peace processes, security policy and reconstruction of state structures

.

Despite this, women continue to be severely underrepresented at all levels of decision-making ranging from conflict prevention and resolution to post-war reconciliation. “Looking at peace processes in which women appear as negotiators – 13% of the international agreements signed between 2001 and 112019 – it is understood how much female participation is crucial for the success and sustainability of the results: their participation guarantees a 35% more chance that peace will last at least 15 years. From Bangladesh to the Central African Republic , from Georgia to Lebanon, there are many recent examples in which female leadership has contributed to peace. And experience shows that when there are also women leaders in the negotiation spaces, a climate of mutual trust is established which can positively change dynamics of the negotiations All these considerations have been largely disregarded in the attempts since here accomplished to put an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, united by the absence of women from the negotiating tables. Today we strongly urge leaders from all over the world to reverse course and take over the reins of a possible, necessary and lasting peace “, concludes the appeal.