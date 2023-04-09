Home World Ben Ferencz died, he was 103 years old, he was a former prosecutor in the Nuremberg trial
World

Ben Ferencz died, he was 103 years old, he was a former prosecutor in the Nuremberg trial

by admin
Ben Ferencz died, he was 103 years old, he was a former prosecutor in the Nuremberg trial

Benjamin Ferencz, who had been a prosecutor during the secondary Nuremberg trials that took place at the end of the Second World War and who was one of the promoters of the International Criminal Court, has died at the age of 103. Nbc reports that he has received confirmation of his disappearance from his son.

The convictions

As a prosecutor he got sentences against 22 death squad commanders nazis. Ferencz was 27 years old during the Nuremberg trials and was the last former prosecutor still alive. He later played a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and in establishing the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Studies and the war

Born on March 11, 1920, Ben Ferencz was a Hungarian naturalized American jurist. Of Jewish origin, he was 10 months old when his family emigrated to the United States and settled in New York. He got a scholarship to Harvard Law School. He joined the army after graduation landing in Normandy and fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

The extermination camps

He was later transferred to a unit responsible for collecting war crimes evidence as Allied forces closed in on the Nazi center of power in Berlin. Ferencz entered several concentration camps (Buchenwald, Mauthause, Flossenburg, Ebensee) within hours or days of their liberation. A tireless defender of human rights, he also wrote nine books and dozens of articles, gave countless speeches and traveled the world into his 90s spreading his motto of “law not war”.

See also  Trump-Fbi case, historian David Broder: “Trumpism is not over. And neither is populism. Be careful, Italy "

Find out more

You may also like

Udinese News – Pafundi’s first moments / The...

My family survived the Deir Yassin massacre. 75...

SHOCKING CONFESSION OF A WOMAN WHOSE DESIRE TO...

Israeli military says 6 rockets fired from Syria...

NATO is struggling to find a new leader

Iran installs smart cameras to fine unveiled women

Warships, Fighters and Ground Forces: Beijing Simulates Attacks...

Dead Benjamin Ferencz, the last prosecutor of Nuremberg....

Explosion of the Cart 2023 in Florence: perfect...

What is the relationship between body temperature and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy