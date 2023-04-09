Listen to the audio version of the article

Benjamin Ferencz, who had been a prosecutor during the secondary Nuremberg trials that took place at the end of the Second World War and who was one of the promoters of the International Criminal Court, has died at the age of 103. Nbc reports that he has received confirmation of his disappearance from his son.

The convictions

As a prosecutor he got sentences against 22 death squad commanders nazis. Ferencz was 27 years old during the Nuremberg trials and was the last former prosecutor still alive. He later played a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and in establishing the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Studies and the war

Born on March 11, 1920, Ben Ferencz was a Hungarian naturalized American jurist. Of Jewish origin, he was 10 months old when his family emigrated to the United States and settled in New York. He got a scholarship to Harvard Law School. He joined the army after graduation landing in Normandy and fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

The extermination camps

He was later transferred to a unit responsible for collecting war crimes evidence as Allied forces closed in on the Nazi center of power in Berlin. Ferencz entered several concentration camps (Buchenwald, Mauthause, Flossenburg, Ebensee) within hours or days of their liberation. A tireless defender of human rights, he also wrote nine books and dozens of articles, gave countless speeches and traveled the world into his 90s spreading his motto of “law not war”.