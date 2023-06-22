Ben Folds, critic of What Matters Most (2023)

How we celebrate the return to pop in its purest form of those goldsmiths who deviate to other tasks. Ben Folds It had been fifteen years without delivering a record of this nature, embarked as he was on classical music projects, podcasts, memoirs, acting, photography, live performances and other entertainment (certainly more nutritious for his pocket), and with this outstanding What Matters Most (2023) Hunger and the desire to eat come together, because waiting has met with excellence. The North American represents a way of understanding music that inevitably sounds to us from a very distant era: his school belongs to the piano men in the style of Todd Rundgren, Elton John, Billy Joel or Randy Newman and their teachings – filtered by the sensibility of the nineties from those Ben Folds Five – were noticed in Ben Kweller, Ben Lee or our Luis Prado (Mr. Mostaza). So that’s the spinal cord that connects these ten new songs, ruled by the aura of the timeless. Delicate, distinguished, uncontaminated by fashions.

Ben is tender and caustic at the same time, as usual: just listen to that beautiful ballad that is “Kristine From The 7th Grade”, addressed to an old schoolmate whose attitude on her social networks is undisguisedly rude, angry and divisive. A song that expresses better than a hundred reports that frontier atmosphere that prevails in part of North American society due to Trumpist populism. Or the half-time folk “Back To Anonymous”, who remembers all those professionals whom we applaud until our hands ache and then forget about them. We were all going to be better. It also provides perfect singles, such as “Winslow Gardens” o “Exhausting Lover”, baroque pop with a view of the sixties in “Clouds With Ellipses”another delicious ballad as it is “Fragile” and prodigious vocal harmonies with melodic twists that are even somewhat reminiscent of Manhattan Transfer, like those of “But Wait, There’s More”. It is one of the great pop records of the year, without a doubt.