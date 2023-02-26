Home World Ben Folds to release album after eight years of record silence
The singer Ben Folds will publish a new album, after eight years, titled “What Matters Most” that will come to light June 2nd of this same year.

The artist has also released the first song from this new album “Winslow Gardens”, which is about how you lose track of time when a person isolates with a loved one. The album, which is the first produced in the singer’s studio, will feature ten songs and will feature collaborations from other artists such as Tall Heights y Ruby Dead.

These ten songs are a very bold piece of work that captures the tragic and the absurd in equal measure, while dealing with other themes such as hope, gratitude and despair among others. Everything, together with the melodies and the chords, create a most joyful album. Folds stated that “there’s a lifetime of craft and experience coming into focus on this record. Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think I could have made this album at any other point in my career.”

The American artist has also announced new dates for a tour in support of his new album, with performances by USA, United Kingdom (including one of the most prestigious concerts in the Royal Albert Hall of London) and Europa. Can Consult the dates announced in this link. More events will be announced soon.

