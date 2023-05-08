“Ben Gvir is in contradiction with our values”: EU cancels event in Israel with far-right minister. Him: “Shame”

“Unfortunately, this year we have decided to cancel the receipt diplomaticas we don’t want to offer a platform to someone whose opinions contradict your values represented by Europe“. The European delegation decided, after an “exceptional” meeting of the ambassadors of the 27 to decide what to do, to cancel the diplomatic reception a Tel Aviv on the occasion of Europe daywhere the presence of the controversial minister for the Israeli National Security Itamar Ben Gvirfar-right and party leader Otzma Yehudit (considered the ideological successor of the Zionist party cashdissolved by the Israeli government in 1994 because it was considered a terrorist group). Colonist in the West Bank occupied by Israel, I-Gvir was born in 1976 to Iraqi Jewish immigrants and from adolescence he approached the extremist Zionist movement cash, considered today a terrorist organization. In 1995, after the Oslo Accordspublicly threatened the then prime minister Yitzhak Rabin who, two weeks later, was assassinated by a Zionist extremist.

The spokesperson for foreign affairs of the European Commission, Peter Stanoresponding to a question in the daily press briefing, stated that, with respect to the will of I’m Gvir of wanting to be present at the ceremony, “we are consulting internally and also with our own States members on how to handle this situation, because we do not approve of the political views of I’m Gvirwe do not approve of the political views of his match, because they are in contradiction with all the values ​​and principles that the European Union has established”. In any case, the delegation announced on twitter, “the cultural event of the Europe Day for the Israeli public will be kept to celebrate with ours amici e partner in Israel the strong and constructive bilateral relationship”. For his part I’m Gvir commented indignantly on the decision of Bruxelles: “It’s a shame that the European Unionwhich claims to represent the values ​​of democracy e multiculturalismshut your mouths a little diplomatically,” he said, quoted by Times of Israel. “It is an honor and a privilege for me to represent the state of Israel, the heroic soldiers and the people of Israel at every event. Friends know how to express criticism and true friends know how to take it too,” she added.

Already in the hours that preceded the decision, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz had told of the embarrassment that the presence of I’m Gvir had aroused among the ambassadors, while the broadcaster Channel 13 spoke of the possibility of the EU canceling all speeches at the event. Thing of which also Israel had been informed. “There is a wide range of possible responses, from not attending the event, to attending while ignoring the speech of I’m Gvir. All options are on the table,” said a European diplomat, explaining that today we will try to agree on a common response to “this provocation”. There was also the hypothesis of sending to the receipt only the number two of the embassies. The insistence of I’m Gvir to participate in the event, notes Haaretz, would have forced the EU to confront the presence of the far right in the government Netanyahu. So far, she has explained a diplomatic, the line of most European countries, and of the EU itself, has been to cooperate with the elements moderate of the Israeli government, ignoring the far right. “I’m Gvir it forces the EU to put an end to this approach and respond”, explains the diplomat.

Israeli Foreign Minister So Cohenwho visited the headquarters last week Ue a Bruxelles, could not go to the Europe Day event due to traveling to India. When it became known that Ben Gvir was going, several EU countries asked for another name to be chosen. But the leader of Otzma Yehudit he refused to step back and even let it be known that he intended to criticize the European attitude towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Many ambassadors feared that I’m Gvir wanted to use the event to legitimize itself internationally.