Singer-songwriter, musician and producer Ben Harper announces “Wide Open Light”his new album that will be released on June 2nd via Chrysalis Records. The song “Yard Sale” serves as the preview. And let’s remember that Harper will be performing in Spain this summer.

This next album, “Wide Open Light”is the follow-up to his Grammy-nominated album, “Bloodline Maintenance”, which will be released on June 2 via Chrysalis Records. In addition, Harper has shared a new single “Yard Sale” in which the musician, surfer and personal friend of his collaborates. Jack Johnson.

Harper he describes his upcoming album as “a family of songs he’s written, where each track is a close relative of the next. It’s deliberately minimalist and the songs themselves do as much of the heavy lifting as the production.” The singer adds, “There was a time when albums didn’t need an adjacent story or fable. When songs were enough.” “I’m excited to get back to this.”

In turn, the new single “Yard Sale” explains Harper: “follows a man through the blurry last stages of a breakup. With each passing verse, the couple grows beyond repair. By the end of the song, the lead is more confused than when it began.”