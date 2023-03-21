English singer and songwriter Ben Howard has announced concerts in Madrid, Bilbao, Santiago de Compostela and Barcelona on the occasion of his upcoming European tour.

Benjamin John Howardartistically known as Ben Howardwill start his European tour with four dates in Spain. we can see you in Madrid (May 18, The Riviera), Bilbao (May 19, Santana 27), Santiago de Compostela (20 May, Palacio de Congresos) y Barcelona (May 25, Sala Razzmatazz).

This will be the artist’s first tour of our country after five years of waiting. On this tour, Howard will review his trajectory from the already distant and successful “Every Kingdom” (11) until recent “Collections From The Whiteout” (21), his fourth and last album to date.

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.es y Ticketmaster.es and are sold at €35 with expenses. Those registered in www.livenation.es They will have access to a pre-sale for Madrid, Bilbao and Barcelona on Thursday, March 23 at 10am.