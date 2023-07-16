Home » Ben Stiller on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon | Entertainment
Novak Djokovic lost in the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz. Numerous stars watched the match, and in the end even actor Ben Stiller reacted because of it

Izvor: YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive/RTS screenshot

Spectators near the small screens had the opportunity to see other famous fans – the movie James Bond and his better half, actress Rachel Weisz, as well as Breda Pita who showed that even at the age of 60, he looks better than half of his colleagues who are twice as young.


One actor was not at Wimbledon today, but that’s why at the end of the match he briefly and clearly said what he thought about Nolet, after addressing Alcaraz, but also tears on the court because of his son Stefan.

“Incredibly graceful and classy Novak Djokovic”.

Earlier, actor Hugh Jackman made it clear to everyone who he was rooting for:

Stiller is known as a big fan of Djokovic, and this is not the first time he has commented on his game:

00:33 Novak Djokovic celebrates with the team Source: RTS/screenshot

