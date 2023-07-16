Ben Stiller on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon | Entertainment

Novak Djokovic lost in the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz. Numerous stars watched the match, and in the end even actor Ben Stiller reacted because of it

Spectators near the small screens had the opportunity to see other famous fans – the movie James Bond and his better half, actress Rachel Weisz, as well as Breda Pita who showed that even at the age of 60, he looks better than half of his colleagues who are twice as young.



Ben Stiller with Djokovic: Who among the Hollywood “A-listers” supported the Serbian tennis player (PHOTO)

One actor was not at Wimbledon today, but that’s why at the end of the match he briefly and clearly said what he thought about Nolet, after addressing Alcaraz, but also tears on the court because of his son Stefan.

Incredibly gracious and classy@DjokerNole. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller)July 16, 2023

“Incredibly graceful and classy Novak Djokovic”.

Earlier, actor Hugh Jackman made it clear to everyone who he was rooting for:

Stiller is known as a big fan of Djokovic, and this is not the first time he has commented on his game:

Watching@DjokerNoleplaying at such a ridiculous level. Excited for Sunday and what he’s about to do.#USOpenFinal — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller)September 11, 2021

00:33 Novak Djokovic celebrates with the team Source: RTS/screenshot

