Home » Ben Wallace has resigned as UK defense minister and Grant Shapps has been appointed in his place
World

Ben Wallace has resigned as UK defense minister and Grant Shapps has been appointed in his place

by admin
Ben Wallace has resigned as UK defense minister and Grant Shapps has been appointed in his place

Ben Wallace resigned as UK defense minister on Thursday morning, a post he had held for four years and which he had held in three different Conservative-led governments (Boris Johnson’s, Theresa May’s and the current Rishi Sunak’s). . Wallace is 53 years old and has been a parliamentarian since 2005: he has made it known that he intends to leave politics and not stand as a candidate in the next elections scheduled for 2025. His post has been entrusted to Grant Shapps, outgoing energy security minister, who has been replaced by Claire Coutinho.

See also  More than 6.04 million people died of the new crown worldwide, and the epidemic situation in Germany and South Korea is severe - Teller Report

You may also like

Death of Fuerza Regida Bodyguard in Alleged Attempted...

Imagine Dragons collaborate with Starfield on an unreleased...

9-year-old boy along with 30 dead dogs, couple...

Acapulco Receives Award for Best City Break Destination...

Los Bitchos, the records of my life (2023)

Super Fiber with Wi-Fi Calling is the star...

Controversial Presidential Candidate, Javier Milei, Proposes Ministries to...

Israel’s national airline El Al is an intelligence...

Serie B, Lecco and Brescia readmitted, Reggina excluded....

State and Federal Agents Conduct Operation to Combat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy