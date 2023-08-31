Ben Wallace has resigned as UK defense minister and Grant Shapps has been appointed in his place

0
Ben Wallace resigned as UK defense minister on Thursday morning, a post he had held for four years and which he had held in three different Conservative-led governments (Boris Johnson’s, Theresa May’s and the current Rishi Sunak’s). . Wallace is 53 years old and has been a parliamentarian since 2005: he has made it known that he intends to leave politics and not stand as a candidate in the next elections scheduled for 2025. His post has been entrusted to Grant Shapps, outgoing energy security minister, who has been replaced by Claire Coutinho.
