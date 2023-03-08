There are few footballers who admit that they don’t like watching football.

Source: Profimedia

English footballer Ben White is close to winning the Premier League title with Arsenal, he also has the World Cup in Qatar behind him, but he doesn’t like football at all. In an interview with the English tabloid “The Sun”, White said that he does not watch football at all and that if he were not a football player – he would be a gardener.

“I would probably work with my father if I wasn’t a footballer. I used to be a gardener. I dedicated myself to football, but I wouldn’t have a problem doing what my father did”said White in the last interview.

Arsenal’s right back, who is actually a stopper, said that this hobby (gardening) helped him become an elite athlete, as he believes that he learned to deal with pressure, that is, he understood football first and foremost as a game. He’s been involved since he was young, but he never thought about it too seriously, so even now he doesn’t remember to turn on a game on television when he doesn’t have an obligation with Arsenal.

“Instead I watch tapes of my games to help me improve, but I wouldn’t watch a game for fun. I don’t think my dad ever said to me, ‘Shall we watch a game on TV?’ He’s not interested in football? Not at all, I don’t think I’ve seen him watch a game“, said White, who says that despite this, he is “obsessed” with progress.

White is one of the most expensive English footballers of all time, having arrived at Arsenal from Brighton in the summer of 2021 for 59 million euros. This season he played 26 matches in the Premier League and scored one goal.