The Camel 101 studio announced today BeneathFPS horror that will see us face the horrors of a series of underwater structures, arriving in 2024. Below you can find the official description, a first trailer showing the gameplay of the title and a set of images.

Award-winning indie studio Camel 101 is thrilled to announce Beneatha gripping first-person action-horror adventure that takes place in the mysterious depths of the ocean.

The player takes on the role of veteran diver Noah Quinn, who must escape a treacherous underwater world filled with terrors beyond imagination.

Armed with weapons and wits, Noah Quinn knows he’ll have to face horror if he has any chance of escape.

But some horrors are beyond bullets and Quinn’s mental state is on the verge of collapse. She must avoid succumbing to madness if she is to hope to return to the surface.

“From the moment you start playing Beneath, you are transported into a world of terror and suspense. The game is packed with heart-pounding action, intense combat sequences and heart-pounding scares that will leave you on the edge of your seat“. – Ricardo Cesteiro, Camel 101

Main features: