Benin: Embarked journalists against illegal fishing ~

Faced with the destabilizing effects of ships on the high seas, media professionals decide to tackle the problem. They were equipped on May 23, 2023 as part of the project “Promotion of local capacities to deal with the destabilizing impacts of foreign fishing vessels in the Gulf of Guinea and Mauritania”.

Participants at the training workshop. Photo credit: ECO BENIN

After three decades of experience in the media, Didier Madafimè is not giving up. This Tuesday, May 23, he is preparing for a new battle, that against illegal fishing. This awareness is also shared by many other media professionals who participated in the workshop to build the capacity of media, civil society organizations in the fisheries sector and community actors regarding the activities and impacts of vessels. deep sea fishing.” The subject that brought us together is very interesting and I think that the journalists present received a lot of information that will allow them to continue producing in the field of fishing.“, he underlines.

Media professionals now have many reasons to get involved, including investigating the depletion of fish stocks, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the negative effects on the livelihoods of artisanal fishermen. For example, West Africa loses an average of around 790,000 tonnes of fish per year due to IUU fishing by foreign and domestic industrial fishing vessels, resulting in economic losses and revenue impacts of over $2 billion per year.

National authorities are also aware of these problems. “These issues have devastating consequences for marine ecosystems, the livelihoods of coastal communities and food security. With support from the U.S. government, we have the resources to build our skills, share our knowledge, and develop common strategies to address these challenges.“, emphasizes Maxime Ahoyo, maritime prefect.

Synergies

To face these challenges, the media are mobilized. Media professionals have seen their capacities strengthened under the project “Promotion of local capacities to deal with the destabilizing impacts of foreign fishing vessels in the Gulf of Guinea and Mauritania”. Coordinated by the Centre for Maritime Law and Security Africa (CEMLAWS Africa) et le Centre for Coastal Management (CCM) from the University of Cape Coast, in collaboration with Eco Beninthis project aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the governance sector of high seas fisheries.

The Executive Director of CEMLAWS Africa, Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali, and the National Coordinator of the NGO Eco-Benin, Gauthier Amoussou, count on the media to strengthen the monitoring of civil society organizations, media coverage and awareness of the public to the destabilizing impacts of distant-water fishing vessels. However, this will only be possible with the participation of all the actors, including the researchers who shared a lot of knowledge with the participants. Inès Kuassi, member of the executive board of the Network of Media Actors for Water, Environment and Climate (RAMEC), insists on the importance of acquiring the knowledge necessary to communicate and inform adequately.

In Benin, fishing is mainly artisanal and represents more than 75% of national productionwhich amounted to 74,000 tonnes in 2022. However, the needs estimated at 220,000 tonnes are only 34% covered.