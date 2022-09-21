Home World Benjamin Giorgio Galli killed in Kharkiv, the consul of Ukraine: “A hero in defense of Europe, dismay and pain for his death”
“We learned with great dismay and pain the news of the death near Kharkiv, Ukraine, of Benjamin Giorgio Gallia boy of only 27 years old, coming from Varese “. This was declared to beraking latest news by the consul general of Ukraine in Milan, Andrii Kartyshcommenting on the death of the Italian-Dutch foreign fighter.

Benjamin Giorgio Galli, after his death in Ukraine social hatred is unleashed. But the sister replies to the haters: “Ben was a pure soul”

by Lucia Landoni

“We admire the resolve, the strength, the courage of Giorgio, who, faced with the ruthless Russian invasion, wanted to enlist in the International Legion, to defend the fate of Europe alongside the Ukrainian soldiers”, says the diplomat, offering “the our deepest condolences to the hero’s family. We share your pain, Mr. Gabriel Galli and Mrs. Mirjam Van der Plas “.

