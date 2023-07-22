Home » Benjamin Netanyahu will be operated on for heart problems in the night, the prime minister in a video: “I need a pacemaker”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be operated on overnight, with a pacemaker implanted. This was announced by Netanyahu himself in a short video on his Facebook profile, while in the country tens of thousands of people participate in yet another protest to stop the justice reform.

A week ago, the Israeli president was hospitalized after falling ill, in which case the doctors had spoken of dehydration by choosing to install a holter monitor for cardiac monitoring.

“A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device, it beeped this evening and said I must have a pacemaker and I have to do it already tonight,” Netanyahu explains in the video. “I feel great – he added – but I have to listen to my doctors”.

Netanyahu specifies that his doctors have told him that he should be discharged tomorrow from the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

