Benjamin Tatar confirmed for MONDO that he is leaving FK Borac | Sport

After almost a year, Benjamin Tatar left Borac from Banja Luka!

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

The former footballer of Sarajevo, Cibalije, Slaven Belupa and Gorica in Croatia, as well as Saudi Abha and Al Kwadisija from Kuwait, will not extend his cooperation with the red and blue team from Banja Luka at the end of the season.

“It’s true, I’ve already left the club. I’m going on vacation first, and then I’ll decide what and how to proceed in my career.” Benjamin Tatar confirmed for MONDO that he will not stay at the Banja Luka club.

The temporary representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who made four appearances in the “dragons” jersey, did not do well in the club from the Gradski Stadium. He arrived on July 1, 2022 and played 29 matches in the Premier League of BiH with only one goal scored.

His worse games were caused by an injury to his back, which he suffered while training in Antalya in a match against Dinamo Moscow. He took a break for about four weeks and after that he did not even come close to the form that graced him when he performed in the “burgundy” club.