Benjamina Karić sued Ljubiša Ćosić for the blackboard | Info

“I call on the Prosecutor’s Office of the KS to react urgently, because we are witnessing what the Prosecutor’s Office of another entity is doing to returnees because of their opinions on Facebook,” says Benjamina Karić.

Source: Sarajevo Canton Government

The Mayor of Sarajevo, Benjamina Karić, and the Minister of Communal Economy, Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Construction and Environmental Protection of KS Almir Bečarević filed a criminal complaint with the KS Prosecutor’s Office for setting up a disputed sign about East Sarajevo on the territory of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We are fighting both legally and on the ground. After it was undoubtedly established that the board with false information was located on the territory of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, we prepared another criminal complaint.

Previously, a criminal complaint for inciting national, religious and racial hatred was filed with the BiH Prosecutor’s Office, now also with the Sarajevo Canton Prosecutor’s Office. Attached to the criminal complaint are all the evidence of the installation of the plaque, as well as its location. I call on the Prosecutor’s Office of the KS to react urgently, because we are witnessing what the Prosecutor’s Office of another entity is doing to returnees because of their opinions on Facebook. This is a serious criminal offense on the territory of FBiH,” Karić wrote on her Facebook page.

We would like to remind you that the sign at the entrance to East Sarajevo, which reads “The city of 157,000 Serbs who had to leave Sarajevo”, was removed today by the services from Sarajevo Canton in FBiH.

Minister Almir Bečarević said that the sign was “illegally placed on the territory of Sarajevo Canton.”

However, the mayor of East Sarajevo, Ljubiša Ćosić explained to Mondo that the disputed boards, installed at the end of June, replaced the old ones, in the same place, which were installed 20 years ago.

“At that time, colleagues from the competent department contacted all municipalities within the City of Sarajevo and it was determined where to place the signs. So, for 20 years, the sign that read the City of East Sarajevo and the territory of the City of East Sarajevo was not disturbed, and for 20 years no one placed it the issue of territory. After we put up new signs with a new inscription, the political hysteria that has been present in Bosnia and Herzegovina for years started.”says Ćosić.

