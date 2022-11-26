“Shame on you,” he thundered Carla Brown addressing the French newspaper Releaseaccused of having put “the monster on the front page” by publishing the news of the sexual assault investigation launched against the actor Sofiane Bennacerprotagonist of the film Forever Young (The Almond Treesdirected by his sister Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and director’s partner.

The day after the case is still alive in France, and not only in cinema circles, e Release chooses to return to the story by publishing not an editorial or a comment but a piece of news on the controversy.