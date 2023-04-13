Home World BENQ GP500 DLP 4K LED HDR with 360° sound distribution
At BenQ and ViewSonic, spring 2023 is placed under the acronyms LED and 4K XPR with no less than 4 new references. Among them, we find the GP500 whose tortured form will not leave anyone indifferent.

At €1799, this smart projector takes the paths cleared by Xgimi by offering a motorized optical unit with autofocus, obstacle avoidance and automatic keystone correction.

It is a 4K HDR/HLG compatible DLP projector with a DMD 0.47 chip and XPR (x4) treatment whose micro-mirrors bounce off the 1500 lumens provided by four LED diodes (RVGB). The motorized optical block offers a throw ratio of 1.0-1.3 with a 1.3x zoom.

This all-in-one projector is equipped with an audio system that includes four full-range speakers ideally balanced and angled in four directions to create a 360° sound environment. A cinema-grade bass reflex enclosure design allows sound to fill the room, wherever you go
either . treVolo tuning with independent DSP creates immersive 3D sound, and each speaker can be individually configured to maintain good sound spatialization regardless of where you choose to install the projector.

The GP500 has a built-in Android TV OS with over 5000 apps like Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube, and natively supports AirPlay and Chromecast. It connects
via two HDMI 2.0b ports (HDCP 2.2), USB 2.0, ARC/SPDIF multi-channel audio system, as well as 2.4/5G dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Unlike the recently tested BenQ W2710i, the GP500 does not have the brand’s latest Wi-Fi module, the QS02. It comes with a QS01 which does not natively support Netflix.

