by admin
Spring promises to be rich in novelties at BenQafter the announcements of the new W4000i and W2710i, here comes the TK860i.

While the W4000i and W2710i are pure home cinema models with a particular focus on contrast, fidelity and color accuracy, the TK860i is aimed at living rooms. This is reflected in its high light output of 3,300 ANSI lumens which allows it to be used in rooms where light control cannot be achieved (living room, bedroom, etc.).

This is a lamp DLP projector with a new DMD 0.47 chip and 4K simulation by XPR processing (x4).

However, the TK860i will not offer the same gamut range as the W2710i and even less than the W4000i with its LED light source.

Termination “i” means it will come with the BenQ QS02 Android TV dongle which, unlike the QS01, is compatible and pre-installed with the Netflix app.

I’ll tell you more soon 🙂

