BENQ V5000i Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser 4K DLP Projector

This is a very attractive novelty that is pointing the tip of its nose at BenQ. After the first attempts which did not trigger the enthusiasm of the crowds against ALPD competition (Formovia, Fengmi and Xiaomi) in the field of ultra short focal length with the W6000 and W7000 (their tests are available on the blog) , here I have just gleaned the first information from China on the brand new V5000i of the brand, a DLP UST projector with triple laser (RGB) source.

The present generations were based on a mono laser solution which did not shine by the level of their contrast and whose Gamut was restricted.

The V5000i promises 95% rec.2020 coverage, 2500 Ansi lumens brightness and 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast with an additional LCE (Local Contrast Enhancement) option. The motorized optical block offers a rather classic 0.252:1 throw ratio for a model equipped with a 0.47 DMD chip that supports 4K signals at 120hz.

This is an all-in-one smart projector that operates under an AndroidTV 11 interface with application store and direct Netflix support thanks to the QS02 HDMI/Wifi link module that I have already presented to you on the occasion of the W2710i review.

Thanks to its XPR processing, it supports HDR signals with static metadata (HDR10 and HLG) but also dynamic HDR10+ sources (as is the case for the W2710i and W4000i). 3D lovers will be delighted to learn that it is 3D-Ready in 1080p with DLP-Link glasses.

Complete multimedia station, it is equipped with a Trevolo sound system with a total power of 40W with Dolby and DTS compatibility. To connect your sources, you will have at your disposal 3 HDMI 2.0b sockets including 1 eARC and one provided for the HDMI QS02 module. 3 USB-A sockets are also present, 1 mini USB, 1 S/PDIF and 1 RS232. The V5000i has Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5 links.

To help with the overall smoothness and precision of tracking shots, the V5000i is equipped with MEMC (frame interpolation) video processing that works in 1080p/UHD and 4K. It also benefits from an ISFccc certification and I guess that the device will be delivered with its small colorimetric fidelity report dear to the brand. In the parameters of the factory colorimetry configurations, a “Filmmaker mode” is available.

The projector will initially be marketed in China but I have no doubt that it will soon arrive in Europe as its specifications are attractive.