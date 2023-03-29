BenQ W2710i successor to W2700

The W2700i (in review on the blog) will soon be replaced by the W2710i. Although the two models share the same hull, some modifications have been made by the brand.

The optical system of the W2710i is also completely new and increases the brightness by 200 ANSI lumens (2200 against 2000 for the predecessor).

The W2710i remains a conventional lamp DLP projector (unlike the LEDs of the W4000i) it is equipped with an RGBRGB color wheel and its video processing includes an image interpolation device. The addition of “i” in its reference means that it is accompanied by an ATV2 module to add smartTV functions.

Its optical unit will be equipped with a zoom (1.3x) and small vertical Lens-shift. In the specifications, HDR10+ support (dynamic metadata) is mentioned, which would be a first for BenQ. The launch price should be around 2000€.

4 new models should enrich the manufacturer’s offer from April 2023, the W2710i, the W4000i, the TK860i and the GP500.