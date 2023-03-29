Home World BenQ W2710i successor to W2700
World

BenQ W2710i successor to W2700

by admin
BenQ W2710i successor to W2700

BenQ W2710i successor to W2700

The W2700i (in review on the blog) will soon be replaced by the W2710i. Although the two models share the same hull, some modifications have been made by the brand.

The optical system of the W2710i is also completely new and increases the brightness by 200 ANSI lumens (2200 against 2000 for the predecessor).

The W2710i remains a conventional lamp DLP projector (unlike the LEDs of the W4000i) it is equipped with an RGBRGB color wheel and its video processing includes an image interpolation device. The addition of “i” in its reference means that it is accompanied by an ATV2 module to add smartTV functions.

Its optical unit will be equipped with a zoom (1.3x) and small vertical Lens-shift. In the specifications, HDR10+ support (dynamic metadata) is mentioned, which would be a first for BenQ. The launch price should be around 2000€.

4 new models should enrich the manufacturer’s offer from April 2023, the W2710i, the W4000i, the TK860i and the GP500.

See also  Kiev ambassador to London: "Ukraine could renounce NATO". "No, it's a misunderstanding." Scholz left to see Zelensky and Putin

You may also like

Vladan Kovačević sued FIFA | Sport

Father Stefano Mosca: slum mission

Monreale, gives birth and dies at the age...

News Udinese – Attack emergency for Bologna /...

Philippines, the bishop of the voiceless

A relative of the father who kept his...

Udinese News – Sottil recovers another centre-back /...

South Korea-USA, combined landing test in Pohang –...

Magalí Datzira, review of his album Des de...

The Truth About Human Rights Violations in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy