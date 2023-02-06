BenQ W4000i DLP LED 4K

The living room CES 2023 in Las Vegas (USA) was an opportunity for the Taiwanese manufacturer to unveil new references but not all of which will arrive in Europe. However, one of them will be marketed with us under the reference W4000i. This is a home cinema projector equipped with a quadruple LED light source.

This new model takes the form of the W2700 and will be equipped with a mechanical device for moving the lens (Lens-Shift) horizontally and vertically.

With 3200 lumens announced, it will be in a position to deliver a 4K HDR-10 and HLG image (on the other hand still no HDR-10+ and Dolby Vision dynamic metadata management) with a lot of dynamics.

BenQ W4000i rear connector

For the rest, it’s classic with 4K XPR simulation from a native 1920×1080 resolution chip. The W4000i should offer a Filmmaker mode which should disable all video processing.

Let’s hope it will inherit the contrast of the excellent TH690 already tested on this blog! I’ll tell you more soon.

Availability Europe spring 2023 at a price of 2799€.