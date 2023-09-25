BenQ W6000i DLP 4K triple laser

We will have to wait until mid-2024 for BenQ’s new triple laser projector to be marketed in France and Europe.

This 0.47” DLP is equipped with a motorized optical unit and a triple laser light source.

The device, which will also be released in the United States under the reference H6550L, offers a projection ratio of 1.52 to 2.45 (optical zoom) with a brightness announced at 2800 lumens.

It is therefore a pure home cinema product which will have its place in a dedicated room. Its marketing price has not yet been set.

BenQ W6000i

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

