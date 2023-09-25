Home » BenQ W6000i DLP 4K triple laser
World

BenQ W6000i DLP 4K triple laser

by admin
BenQ W6000i DLP 4K triple laser

BenQ W6000i DLP 4K triple laser

We will have to wait until mid-2024 for BenQ’s new triple laser projector to be marketed in France and Europe.

This 0.47” DLP is equipped with a motorized optical unit and a triple laser light source.

The device, which will also be released in the United States under the reference H6550L, offers a projection ratio of 1.52 to 2.45 (optical zoom) with a brightness announced at 2800 lumens.

It is therefore a pure home cinema product which will have its place in a dedicated room. Its marketing price has not yet been set.

BenQ W6000i

See also  "I'll explain why I won't wear a bikini on the famous island"

You may also like

Syriza, the most beautiful European left has become...

Mexico and US Reach Agreement to Combat Surge...

Jelena Karleuša in a jacket in Jutarnje, announced...

previews for September 25th

Suncoast Chapter of the Academy of Television Arts...

four soldiers dead – Corriere TV

“Falling in Love with China: Understanding Greater China...

Microsoft working on First Party titles with Japanese...

Mexican President López Obrador to Meet with US...

RABEN SITTAM A new partnership began in September...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy