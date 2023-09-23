BenQ X3100i et X500i DLP 4K HDR Gaming

On September 21, 2023, BenQ unveiled the launch of two new gaming video projectors in Europe: the X3100i and the X500i.

The new X3100i and X500i feature BenQ’s new detail processing technology. This innovation combines HDR-PRO, CinematicColor, and CinematicSound technologies, all optimized for the video projector.

BENQ X3100i

4K HDR resolution emulated by XPR processing complements HDR-PRO technology, using SSI Dynamic Black and HDR tone mapping techniques to produce better contrast. BenQ CinematicColor leverages the brightness of 4 LEDs and color volume with wide color coverage up to 100% of the DCI-P3 standard.

The new top of the range will be the X3100i. Similar in aesthetic to its predecessor, it features a cubic design that can be placed on a surface (coffee table) or inverted for ceiling mounting. With a brightness of 3,300 ANSI lumens and a contrast ratio of 500,000:1, it adds 300 lumens over the X3000i while maintaining its ability to achieve 100% DCI-P3 coverage (Wide Gamut option is enabled) . A vertical lens-shift lens has been added for easier installation; it comes with a 1.3x manual zoom with a throw ratio of 1.15-1.5:1 and 2D keystone correction.

BenQ has given the new X Series models plenty of options for gaming at different input resolutions and frame rates, all with low latency: 4K/60Hz with 16.67ms input lag; 1440p/120 Hz with 8.3 ms (with output converted to 1080p for display), 1080p/60 Hz with 16.7 ms, 1080p/120 Hz with 8.7 ms, and 1080p/240 Hz with 4, 2ms.

The manufacturer has resumed its Game Modes function, which allows specific adjustments to the image and onboard audio depending on the type of game in progress. The three options are RPG (role-playing games), FPS (first-person shooter), and SPG (sports games). They are complemented on the X3100i by a new RCG mode for racing car games.

These new X-series models feature Google-certified Android TV and built-in Netflix with eARC and S/PDIF support.

BenQ X500i

The x500i is a short-throw version with a throw ratio between 0.69 and 0.83:1. It is advertised with an output of 2,200 ANSI lumens, a native contrast of 500,000:1 and a DCI-P3 color gamut of up to 84% and Rec.709 of up to 95%. It features 1.2X zoom and 2D keystone correction. The projector is also equipped with a pair of 5-watt treVolo speakers with Waves MAXXAudio processing, as well as gaming modes and the new Netflix streaming dongle.

The launch of these two projectors is planned for the end of 2023 at prices which remain to be determined.

